Vernon makes 'substantial progress' mayor says in year-end address

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon's mayor says the city has made "substantial progress" as he looks back on 2023.

"From advancing housing solutions to addressing infrastructure replacement, completing vital projects, and laying the groundwork for future developments, our city has witnessed substantial progress and positive transformation," says Victor Cumming.

Vernon set a record for building permit values, surpassing $212 million in 2023, with more than 420 residential units permitted for construction, says Cumming.

"A bright spot is the continued increase in multi-family units permitted, supporting the ongoing shift in the market towards multi-family developments.

"Still, we know that a lack of affordable housing continues to be a challenge," he adds.

Investing in infrastructure remains a priority, says Cumming.

"A few of the major projects completed this year include the reconstruction of 32nd Avenue between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street, the Silver Star multi-use path, and the 28th Avenue rail crossing upgrade. We also made improvements to median lighting on Silver Star Road, improved road conditions along 20th Street between 46th and 58th Avenues and incorporated micro surfacing to our road repair tool kit, as seen throughout south Vernon."

The completion of a high rate anaerobic digester at the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre eases the load on the main plant, "effectively extending future capacity by 15 years," says the mayor.

The city's spray irrigation system used 4.6 million cubic metres of reclaimed water from the Mackay Reservoir.

Several parks projects were undertaken, including at Carlson Park, Deer Park and Pottery Ravine Park, Phases 2 and 3 of Civic Memorial Park, improved lake access along Okanagan Landing and Tronson roads, and major reconstruction at Lakeview Park, "better known as the Peanut Pool."

The city added four more career firefighters and 10 auxiliary firefighters in 2023.

"However, as a region, we had to endure another difficult late summer of wildfire. In August, as fire ravaged our neighbouring communities, I am proud to say that Vernon stepped up as a community and offered support and refuge to those who were displaced."

Residents' response was "nothing short of remarkable and proved that in times of crisis, Vernon residents step up," said Cumming.

On the environmental front, the city added to its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, expanded the inventory of EV charging stations, and more than 3,000 tonnes of organics material was collected through the curbside collection program. More than 113,800 rides were taken on electric kick scooters.

The city's strategic plan for 2023-2026 focuses on five priorities: livability, vibrancy, recreation, parks and natural areas, environmental leadership, and governance and organizational excellence, says Cumming.

"As we eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead, together, we will continue our journey towards a vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous Vernon."