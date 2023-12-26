North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold looks back at 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press

It was a year of challenges and some victories for MP Mel Arnold.

Arnold has been elected to the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding three times as a Conservative and says 2023 had its difficult times locally.

A resident of Salmon Arm, Arnold says the summer wildfires proved challenging for everyone in the region.

“I've got to give credit to the community for the way they pulled together,” Arnold said in a year-end interview. “Some people were on the fire lines in their own communities and others were at the emegency centres helping out wherever they could.”

A victory for Arnold was the partial passage of his private member's Bill C291, which would change the wording in the Criminal Code from child pornography to child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

“It passed in the House of Commons last February and now it's held up in a log jam of bills in the Senate waiting for a committee study and final reading,” said Arnold.

Changing the wording “would call it what it is. Pornography delineates something normally between consenting adults. Children aren't able to consent to sexual activities, and it really is child sexual abuse and exploitation material.”

Arnold says children are victimized “time and time again” when the material is produced, then shared and viewed.

The change of wording would bring Canada in line with other jurisdictions that are already using that term, Arnold said.

“The police and some of the court systems have also started using it as well, but the Criminal Code still calls it child pornography.”

In 2023, Arnold remained passionate about combatting aquatic invasive species from entering B.C. waterways.

He has long led efforts to protect local lakes from quagga and zebra mussels, which have devastated fresh waterways in Eastern Canada.

“It's good to finally see some additional resources coming from the federal government,” Arnold said. “That needs to be raised as a high-profile issue continuously.”

Arnold says many communities in the B.C. Interior have written letters calling for better prevention resources to protect against aquatic invasive species.

“The potential cost of missing a boat coming in and infecting our waters is incredible,” he said.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board estimates it will cost between $60 and $125 million annually if there is an infestation.

Arnold said he plans to continue his efforts to protect waterways in 2024.