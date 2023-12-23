North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold will seek a fourth term

Photo: Contributed

Mel Arnold has confirmed he'll be seeking a fourth term in office.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP says he will run in the next federal election – the only question is what riding will he be in.

Changes are coming to BC Interior ridings, and when a federal election is called, Arnold could be representing a different riding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has until October 2025 to call a national election, but Arnold says because it is a minority government, a snap election could happen at any time.

The new ridings will exist on paper after April 2024, but would not be implemented until an election is called.

Arnold, who was first elected in 2015, lives in the Shuswap and would like to represent the new Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding.

“The boundaries do not change until the actual election is called, and I want to be very clear I will continue to represent North Okanagan-Shuswap riding as it exists,” Arnold said.

The new riding will cover an area from Highway 5 in Kamloops east to the Alberta border.

“I live in Salmon Arm, so that is fairly central in the new riding,” Arnold said, adding Vernon would fall into the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding, and a new member of Parliament would be elected for that riding.