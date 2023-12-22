Admissibility of evidence focus of hearing in North Okanagan murder case

Photo: Facebook

The first-degree murder trial of a North Okanagan woman will proceed next year.

Lynda Elsie Saundry appeared by video in BC Supreme Court on Friday for a hearing on the admissibility of evidence.

The contents of the voir dire, or trial within a trial, fall under a publication ban.

Saundry, born in 1961, is accused of killing of Barry Jones, 55.

Jones' body was found in a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake north of Vernon on July 30, 2020.

Saundry has chosen to be tried by judge and jury.

She successfully petitioned to have the March 4 trial moved to Kelowna.

Jury selection will take place early in the New Year.

Saundry has remained in custody since her arrest in August 2020.