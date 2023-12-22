Fatal crash on Highway 6 east of Vernon Wednesday night

Photo: Jon Manchester

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 east of Vernon Wednesday night.

RCMP say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. on the 4200 block of the highway, in Lavington, near the Tolko sawmill.

"A witness to the collision told police they were following the vehicle eastbound on Highway 6 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road and drove down an embankment," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.