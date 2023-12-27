25% increase in fires - majority in Vernon's downtown core

Tracey Prediger

Fire calls are up for the Vernon fire department – and the number of incidents in the downtown core is cause for concern.

Calls are dispatched to Vernon Fire Rescue for any number of reasons, medical distress, motor vehicle incidents and of course fires. And while call volumes are up overall, the number of small but potentially dangerous fires in the city centre is causing concern for businesses.

“From the end of November last year to the end of November this year, our call volume for fires, just fires, has increased 25%,” says Deputy Fire Chief Brian Parsons.

What’s even more concerning is that more fires are happening in a concentrated area.

“We see a lot of fires in the downtown core. This time of year, we see a lot of what we call warming fires, sometimes several times a night,” says Parsons.

The risk of injury to those trying to stay warm is real and so is the threat that those fires could spread.

“There’s concern and frustration,” says Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. “Obviously, business owners put their entire investment into their business – and there’s a real risk of that being threatened by fires being set on the exterior of the buildings,” he adds.

Gary Batula is one business owner who knows this all too well.

His family’s building, which sat on the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue for more than 100 years, went up in flames after a fire was started in the alleyway.

“It’s never been announced, but we know there’s footage from the building beside it – that that’s where the fire started. It was somebody lighting something on fire, and that got away from him and left us in this pile of hurt.”

Eight businesses were forced to close their doors that day.

“I think that business owners have a lot of compassion for the homeless and street entrenched population and understand that that’s an issue, but when their business and livelihood and ability to support their own families is threatened, that’s an issue in our community,” adds Proulx, who vows to continue conversations with stakeholders.

“What we are doing right now is definitely not working, we are not helping, we are not making it any better. We’re making it worse,” says Batula, admitting he doesn’t know how to solve the issue. Instead he’ll be installing perimeter fencing to help protect his new downtown business venture, Lunch Matters.

Earlier this month, city officials reminded business owners that the onus is on them to keep their exteriors debris free or face fines for illegal dumping if any combustibles are left outside.

Parsons prefers education over enforcement.

"We work with bylaw, we work with Downtown Vernon Association, and the groups collectively try to inform people, try to educate them of proper fire-smarting of their businesses. Not to leave articles in the alleyway, put things out just before they’ll get picked up. Try to reduce those combustibles so there’s not as much stuff that can be burned."

He adds crews will continue inspections and visits in the new year in hopes of preventing any future fires, especially as temperatures continue to drop.