Theatre performance coming to Vernon is geared for 'babies'

Waves, all that glows sees, Théâtre des Confettis (excerpt) from Theatre des Confettis on Vimeo.

Contributed

A show geared for children aged 18 months to four years is coming to Vernon Jan. 13.

Part of the Spotlight Series at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, All That Glows Sees will introduce children to theatre.

“Waves is a magical and gentle first theatre experience for little ones and their caregivers,” says artistic director Erin Kennedy.

The show will run at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and is by Veronique Cote from Theatre des Confettis. The touring cast features Guy Daniel Tremblay and Frédéric Brunet.

The show is inspired by the quote "Tout ce qui brille voit" (All that glows sees), taken from Gaston Bachelard's "La poétique de l'espace."

“Performers invite audiences to follow a quaint pathway of shells and stones leading to a tent made of sheets and sit inside the set. Inside, a tall man is dreaming of the sea.

“He makes sand appear, then turtles, seagulls and fish, and then dune grass, the sky, boats and the time that passes. Beside him, another man makes music and lets his voice float over the ocean. Sweet melodies calm the heart in this charming imaginary holiday to the sea.”

VDPAC says the show brings a delicate and mesmerizing experience for audiences of all ages, transcending conventional expectations of children's theatre.

Hélène Blanchard and Judith Savard, co-founders and first artistic co-directors of Le Théâtre des Confettis, said the show has been years in the making.

“For several years now, we have wanted to address our work to very young children. We entrusted our dream and this delicate, demanding challenge to Véronique Côté.”

“Theatre for babies implies commitment, but a commitment that draws us in. It’s hope in its purest form. It’s an attempt to talk with the beginning of the world,” adds Côté.

Tickets are $12 for all ages and are available through ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).