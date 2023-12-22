Volunteers to host 500 people on Christmas Day

Photo: Facebook/Together for Christmas

Anyone looking for a sense of community this Christmas need look no further than Together for Christmas.

As many as 500 people are expected to attend the free meal at St. James School on Christmas Day.

Sheila Monroe says the event began in 2008 as a way to curb loneliness during the holidays.

“It came up over a coffee conversation about loneliness, and about how many people didn't have someone, or a group of people, to gather with and that that was very sad,” she says.

The group's oldest volunteer is Vernon’s citizen of the year, 101-year-old Helen Sidney.

Together for Christmas provides a sense of community both at the event, and before while organizing it. Monroe says the event has become so popular that the volunteer list is always full.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and dinner begins being served at 4 p.m.

“There's no cost. You're going over to a relative's place that you don’t really know, and you're having dinner with them and you're partaking in all of the fun things that are happening at their house that day. That's what happens here on Christmas Day,” says Monroe.

There’s crafts, live entertainment, and the event is open to anyone who wants to be with others.

“I know there are some young families, there are some people new to Vernon, there's some people who don't have lots of money,” said Monroe.

“But there's also people who are just on their own. Some of them are couples, some of them are single, some of them are new to Vernon, some of them are new to Canada.”

More information about the event can be found on the group's Facebook page.