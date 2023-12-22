Volleyball event fundraises $2,500 for Emily Dahl Foundation

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation

More than $2,500 was raised for the Emily Dahl Foundation at the Kindness Always Wins volleyball fundraiser in Vernon.

The event was put on by the Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy and saw the Kalamalka Secondary School gym full of athletes, family and friends.

The event committee announced a donation to the Emily Dahl Foundation of over $2,500.

Troy Lorenson of Beyond Sport was Emily's coach and friend. He, and the athletes he trains, embrace the annual event in her memory, which also includes high-level volleyball exhibition matches.

Sherman Dahl, Emily's father and co-founder of the foundation, addressed everyone who came out for the event.

He shared a quote from famous coach John Wooden: “A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life,” he said.

The foundation was started as a way to keep Emily's spirit of compassion alive after she passed away in 2019 at the young age of 18.