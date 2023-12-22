High school completion rate climbs in the North Okanagan

Contributed School District 22

High school completion rates are climbing in the North Okanagan.

While local numbers were not broken out, School District 22 says the percentage of B.C. students graduating within six years of beginning Grade 8 is 88 per cent, and increase from last year’s 87 per cent.

The Indigenous student completion rate is 74 per cent, compared to 71 per cent last year, and 62.3 per cent the year before.

Students with diverse needs have seen a drop in completion rates, at 65 per cent compared to last years 66 per cent. But SD22 points out the number is still up from two years ago, when the completion rate was 58.8 per cent.

“We are listening to our students’ needs, and the results are telling,” said SD22 Supt. Christine Perkins.

“Thanks to our students, supportive families, and dedicated staff, our students’ success mirrors our collective efforts. Students are finally telling us they are feeling seen and heard again and they are getting excited about the future.”

Perkins says this year the school district continued academic reviews of Grade 10-12 students, which it began two years ago.

It has also implemented targeted programs for Indigenous and diverse needs students. Perkins says the district has increased middle and early learning interventions and is focusing on providing equitable learning for all students.

She says “2023 has been a terrific year of learning and innovation. B.C. continues to be among the top places in the world to receive an education, and SD22 is the place where students can really embrace our motto to Dream. Believe. Achieve.”