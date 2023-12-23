Vernon seniors hike 800 km on Great Himalaya Trail to help Nepal residents

Photo: Contributed

They are both well into their 70s, but that didn't stop a Vernon couple from completing an 800-kilometre Himalayan hike.

Experienced trekkers photographer Barry Hodgins, 76, and his journalist/author wife Patti Shales Lefkos, 77, recently returned to their SilverStar home after successfully completing 800 km of the demanding 1,500-km Great Himalaya Trail in Nepal.

"We trekked through varying landscapes, altitudes up to 5,500 metres and many distinctive cultures for 75 days," says Lefkos.

"Each day was a joy, a challenge and an adventure as many sections of the trail are remote and at high altitude, beyond cell and internet range. There were times early on when I wondered what I was doing there at my age, but somehow we persevered, thanks to our excellent guide, Rajendra Neupane, and camping crew from trekking company Ace the Himalaya.”

Hodgins and Lefkos were hiking to raise funds for education, healthcare and homebuilding for British Columbia-registered non-profit Nepal One Day at a Time Society’s projects in Gorkha, Nepal.

One of the highlights of the trip was a reunion with students, school staff and villagers at Devi Jal Kumari School in Aprik village, Gorkha.

Following a 2015 earthquake, the society partnered with Kalamalka Rotary to build a school in the remote village near the epicentre of the quake. The school was completed in 2018.

“This year, thanks to local donations, we took library books, sports equipment, toothbrushes (thanks to Aberdeen Dental) and supplies for the teachers,” Lefkos said.

The pair also visited two families in their recently completed homes built by Nepal One Day at a Time and co-ordinated by partner Kathmandu-based NGO Sambhav Nepal.

“It's extremely gratifying to see these needy families in well-constructed homes that replace those lost in the earthquake,” said Lefkos.

In Western Nepal, where guesthouses are few and far between, the pair camped on the grounds of a Kindergarten to Grade 5 primary school in the village of Bhatte Bada.

“Principal Ratna Prasad Bhatterai and many local students made us welcome even though it wasn’t a school day,” says Lefkos. “Principal for 10 years, Ratna is clearly devoted to his students. We discovered they have no library books. One of our future goals is to remedy that situation,” she said.

Lefkos and Hodgins feel blessed to enjoy the good health that allows them to take on such ambitious pursuits.

“It’s all about putting one foot in front of the other. Almost anyone can do it. It’s a mental as well as a physical game. Here’s to better fitness for all in 2024,” Lefkos said.