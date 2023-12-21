All lifts to open at SilverStar ahead of Christmas weekend

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

All lifts for skiing and riding are being opened at SilverStar Mountain Resort – just in time for the holidays.

It’s sure to be exciting news for snow lovers after Environment Canada predicted a green Christmas in the valley this weekend.

The back side of the mountain and Silver Woods will open Saturday, with limited, marginal terrain. The Powder Gulch chair, Home Run tee bar and the Silver Woods chair will open from 8:30 a.m. onwards on Saturday, which means all 10 lifts will be operational.

“We are so excited to have all of our lifts up and running for our guests right on time for the holiday season,” said director of sales, marketing and events Ian Jenkins.

Some terrain remains closed, and the resort is urging people to respect operational boundaries and to only ski/ride on open terrain.

Jenkins says he understands people's anticipation of riding more varied terrain, but encourages everyone to ride safe.

“Our operational teams have been working really hard to ensure the safety of everyone on the mountain and we really urge our guests to respect the boundaries that are in place and to ski and ride on open terrain only,” said Jenkins.

“We want everyone to have fun out there, but we also have to ensure the mountain is a safe playground for everyone to ski and ride in.”

More terrain will open across the mountain as conditions approve.

Night skiing is also back at the gondola this Friday and Saturday in addition to running at the Silver Queen chair and Discovery Carpet.

Full operational boundaries and hours are available online here.