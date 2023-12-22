Tent camp resident says it was hardest decision to live rough, looks forward to roof over her head

Photo: Jon Manchester

A homeless Vernon woman who shared her story of a year spent at the Swan Lake tent camp will soon have a roof over her head and a place to call her own.

Jennifer Nagle says since the clearing of the Swan Lake camp in November, she has been staying with her mother in Armstrong or staying by her boyfriend's side at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

But on Jan. 1, she will have her own rental home at the Lakefront RV Park on Stickle Road.

"It's almost surreal," she says. "I'm still almost thinking it's not going to happen and something will go wrong."

Nagle says it was the hardest decision of her life to live rough at the south end of Swan Lake.

"I didn't think it would be something I'd ever face," she said of the move with her boyfriend and dog.

Nagle felt unsafe in her previous home after a sexual assault, and found the rental market in Vernon impossible and unaffordable.

She soon discovered that going through official channels at social agencies for help was not the "first-come, first-served" experience she anticipated.

She managed to scrounge up enough money from family for rent, but was then told she didn't qualify for help anymore because she had found a place on her own, so when she couldn't afford the damage deposit, the deal fell through.

Her boyfriend remains in VJH after a bad burn to his leg when a warming fire to dry out a tent caught the tent alight. Her 12-year-old son lived with his grandmother through the tent camp ordeal, but "would come and visit us and spend the night now and then," she says.

Nagle says it feels good to be getting her own home again.

She hopes people understand that not everyone ends up homeless because they are an "addict" or "lazy."

"When you're desperate, you can't go to work dirty if you have no shower," she says.

A care aide, Nagle took a leave of absence and says she'll go back to work as soon as she gets settled.

She says staff from Turning Points would bring lunches out to the camp every Friday and hand out harm-reduction kits to drug users, but she says she and her boyfriend had no need of the latter and kept to themselves.

"I've always worked since I was 13," she says. "I've never been on assistance till now."

"Some of us have tried everything, but it doesn't seem to get us anywhere," she says of the unhoused community.

"I hope other people are able to have a little less judgment."

She says "the more self-sufficient you are," the less help you get. "It seems as if you're an addict or at rock bottom, you get more help.

"You get your hopes up, and then the rug gets pulled out from under you. But I don't give up that easily."

Nagle says she and her boyfriend were the first to camp in the area at Swan Lake, but that its population would grow to about 20 at its peak.

"About seven still had jobs," she said.

She understands why the camp was cleared as the number of fires increased and environmental degradation of the nature reserve became an issue.

"It was hard during the winter," she says, but she could go to her mother's for a shower "every week or so."

Nagle will be starting from scratch in her new place after almost all her belongings were thrown out when the camp was cleared.

"Nobody in their right mind wants to be homeless, especially in the winter when it's freezing cold outside," she said.