Friday night vigil in Vernon over humanitarian crisis in Gaza

A vigil is planned in Vernon Friday evening to raise awareness of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Vernon Museum.

Organizer Alexa Laing-Moore says all are welcome to attend the non-denominational event.

Attendees are encouraged to donate cold-weather clothing, food and other items that will be distributed to the local homeless community.

“Millions of people have been witness to what has been unfolding in Palestine and Israel,” Laing-Moore said.

“While politics do play a major role in the humanitarian crisis, we as a small community-based collective have come together ... to focus collective humanity.

“As we have watched horrific events occur in real time, Palestinians as well as non-Palestinians are experiencing massive grief.”

The latest round of hostilities in the unsettled region began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing hundreds of rockets and launching a ground assault that killed 1,200 Israelis.

Israel retaliated, and the war has since created a humanitarian crisis with more than half a million people in Gaza — a quarter of the population — starving due to “woefully insufficient” quantities of food entering the territory, according to the U.N. and other agencies.

“It doesn’t get any worse,’’ said Arif Husain, chief economist for the U.N.’s World Food Program. “I have never seen something at the scale that is happening in Gaza. And at this speed. How quickly it has happened, in just a matter of two months.”