Vernon  

Winter tire check on way to Silver Star finds all drivers have the right rubber

100 per cent compliance

Silver Star motorists got a perfect score on their latest 'test' by the Vernon RCMP.

Thursday morning, RCMP and BC Highway Patrol officers conducted a winter tire check on Silver Star Road.

About 250 vehicles were checked heading up to the ski resort, and police report there was a "100 per cent compliance with all vehicles having the properly rated tires."

"It takes more than just good winter tires to arrive without incident in winter driving conditions," the highway patrol says.

"Slow down and give yourself more time and space to arrive safely."

