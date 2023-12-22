RNDO provides Vernon District Riding Club with funding for improved irrigation

Photo: RDNO

The Vernon District Riding Club has received a boost to improve its irrigation system.

The club received $6,000 from the Regional District of North Okanagan towards the project.

The current system is manually operated, so each sprinkler head must be turned on by hand, making the process labour-intensive and inefficient.

Automating the irrigation system will require significantly less water as the water will be programmed to come at night when evaporation and wind are minimized.

It will also allow the club to operate the sprinklers remotely to respond to changing weather conditions.

Appropriate irrigation is essential to maintaining safe footing in horse riding rings, so the project will improve the state of the riding surface and contribute to the longevity of the footing materials.

“I am pleased to support the VDRC, a great organization that has supported equine training and staged events over many decades for the benefit of residents, both rural and urban, throughout our region,” said RDNO director Bob Fleming.

“I’m happy to contribute to the much-needed infrastructure upgrades at the VDRC site. It will allow the club to continue to offer inclusive programming and space for horse enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds,” added RDNO director Amanda Shatzko.

The riding club has members of all ages and equestrian disciplines and has been in operation since 1955.