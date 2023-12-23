Vernon-based North Okanagan Valley Gleaners had another record year in 2023

Photo: NOVG

It has been another record-breaking year for the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners.

In 2023, the Vernon-based non-profit sent close to 13.5 million servings of food to some of the most impoverished and war-torn regions of the world.

In 2022, the Gleaners produced almost 13.4 million meals.

The organization received a record-amount of fruit and vegetable donations this year. It also sends sea-cans full of medical supplies around the world each year.

“We have just inventoried our 900th barrel of food, up from 837 barrels last year,” said plant manager Russ Phillips. “By year end, we will have received 1.6 million pounds of donated vegetables and we, on behalf of the people we serve, just want to give our utmost thanks and appreciation to those farmers, orchardists and all those that support Gleaners.”

The Gleaners Used Furniture and Appliance Store in Vernon is breaking records as well. In 2023, working in conjunction with 25 social service agencies, Gleaners assisted 162 local individuals and families in need by providing furniture free of charge.

“All of us at Gleaners are so proud and thankful to those that both donate and buy furniture from our store. It all starts with the kindness and generosity of our community,” said store manager Christiane Molendyk. “The store funds our food production facility, and all of our customers need to know that each and every one of you is involved in feeding the hungry overseas as well as supporting local people in need. Every $100 we make at the store equates to the production of 5,000 meals, so all of you are really making a difference.”

Volunteers are what makes everything work, says board chair Harold Sellers.

“Everything we do, the millions of servings of food, the huge amount of shipped medical equipment and the help we provide to those in need right here in Vernon could not be accomplished without our volunteers. Their dedication and drive to help others is a pleasure to witness and is a testament to the goodness in all of us,” said Sellars.

More volunteers are needed at both the Vernon store and the processing plant in Lavington.

Working just one four-hour volunteer shift contributes to the production of 1,500 servings of food. By donating four hours once a week for a year, a Gleaners volunteer is producing enough food to feed 100 people for an entire year.

So far in 2023, 9,661 volunteer hours have been worked at the store and many more than that have been worked at the plant.

For more information on the Gleaners, visit their website.