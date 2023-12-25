City of Vernon encourages recycling your live Christmas tree

Photo: Castanet file photo

Residents of Vernon can recycle their live Christmas trees, free of charge, through the Christmas tree disposal program.

Trees can be dropped off for recycling at 3501 43rd Ave., the Kin Race Track Park lands, west of Kal Tire Place, between Dec. 25 and Jan. 18.

Remove all lights, decorations, and tree stands

Other yard waste, commercial trees, artificial trees, trees with flocking/tinsel/spray foam, or general garbage or wastes will not be accepted at the drop-off site

Christmas trees can also be taken to the Greater Vernon Diversion & Disposal Facility

Once collected, trees are chipped and used to create composting material called RDNO-Gro.

Christmas trees will not be picked up with your residential waste and will not be accepted in curbside organics carts or the community organics bin.

For additional details and more information, visit the city website or call 250-549-6757.