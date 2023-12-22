More people than ever using Okanagan Humane Society services

Photo: OHS Vernon Health Centre staff donated more than $3,000 to the Okanagan Humane Society.

The Okanagan Humane Society is busier than ever.

“Although we have been serving the North Okanagan community for 27 years, we have seen an increase in calls for support of animals in need in the North Okanagan since the Vernon BCSPCA closed their doors,” says president Romany Runnalls.

“We had a record-breaking year in 2022, helping more than 1,500 animals, and this year we are trending to go beyond this number again.”

The charity has seen a 10 per cent increase in calls for help through the rescue program this year, with more than 700 lost, stray, abandoned or feral cats, kittens, dogs and puppies coming in through the program, where they received spay, neuter, ID and medical assistance.

OHS has also experienced a 12 per cent increase in requests through their Pet Assistance Program. There have been more than 978 calls for assistance to date, often with two or more animals per request.

There has been a nine per cent increase in their adoption program, with more than 575 animals adopted this year.

“We are a robust team of volunteers, including more than 130 foster families, an extensive team of veterinary clinic partners, and a caring community who all work together to save as many animals as we can,” said Runnalls. “Our animal rescue capacity is only limited by funding and the number of foster homes.”

OHS is funded primarily by community donors and small community grants from private foundations, but needs to raise more than $600,000 a year to keep up with demand.

The team from Interior Health’s Vernon Health Centre recently gave the society a much-needed boost with a donation of just over $3,000.

“We have had many inquires in our North Okanagan region regarding support for local animals in need. With the increase in demand, we decided to create an online fund where donors can designate their gifts for use in Vernon and district, and we likewise created a separate fund for Penticton and South Okanagan. This will ensure that all those funds are used exclusively for the hundreds of animals in need in their respective communities.”

The charity is in the middle of its largest fundraising campaign, in which all gifts will be matched by the Berbeewalsh Foundation up to a total of $25,000, which was also a key motivator for the team at the health centre.