Vehicle incident cleared, highway 6 reopens

Highway 6 was closed by a vehicle incident Wednesday evening.
UPDATE 8:54 p.m.
Traffic is moving again on Highway 6 between Coldstream and Lumby.
DriveBC reports the scene of an earlier incident has been cleared between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows road and the highway has reopened.
ORIGINAL 8:23 p.m.
A vehicle incident is affecting traffic on Highway 6 between Vernon and Lumby.
The highway is closed between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows Road, approximately two kilometres east of Coldstream, according to DriveBC.
?#BCHwy6 - RCMP reporting a vehicle incident approximately 4km west of #Lumby affecting traffic in both directions. Highway crews en route. #VernonBC— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2023
Crews are on the scene and an assessment is underway.
The next update is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.