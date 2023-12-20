227540
Vehicle incident cleared, highway 6 reopens

Highway 6 cleared

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 6 between Coldstream and Lumby.

DriveBC reports the scene of an earlier incident has been cleared between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows road and the highway has reopened.

ORIGINAL 8:23 p.m.

A vehicle incident is affecting traffic on Highway 6 between Vernon and Lumby.

The highway is closed between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows Road, approximately two kilometres east of Coldstream, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on the scene and an assessment is underway.

The next update is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

