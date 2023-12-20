Vehicle incident cleared, highway 6 reopens

Photo: DriveBC Highway 6 was closed by a vehicle incident Wednesday evening.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.

Traffic is moving again on Highway 6 between Coldstream and Lumby.

DriveBC reports the scene of an earlier incident has been cleared between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows road and the highway has reopened.



ORIGINAL 8:23 p.m.

A vehicle incident is affecting traffic on Highway 6 between Vernon and Lumby.

The highway is closed between Petworth Road and Dure Meadows Road, approximately two kilometres east of Coldstream, according to DriveBC.

?#BCHwy6 - RCMP reporting a vehicle incident approximately 4km west of #Lumby affecting traffic in both directions. Highway crews en route. #VernonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2023

Crews are on the scene and an assessment is underway.

The next update is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.