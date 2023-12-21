Teens make good on friends' theft from Vernon gift shop

Photo: Fiona Blacquier

The theft may have been minor, but the culprits friends made good.

Fiona Blacquier, owner of Okanagan Gift Co., says a group of teen boys were hanging around the store and left without paying for a pair of socks.

"Two of the boys arrived back and said, ‘Hey, our friends stole this pair of socks off the wall and we'd like to pay for it because we're really embarrassed about what they did,'" Blacquier says.

The youths were probably between the ages of 15 and 18, and Blacquier says it's nice to share stories of good kids.

She posted the story to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page in hopes that someone would identify the boys so she could tell them what it meant for them to pay for something they didn't do.

"I know that they get a bad rap, but I think a lot of kids out there are really good kids," said Blacquier.

She says the action was a big deal for her. Her shop sells items for a lot of local vendors, and when theft happens she feels a responsibility to eat the cost.

"No one's come forward, but I really would have liked to have thanked them," she says.