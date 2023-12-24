Castanet hit the streets to find out how many people can name all of Santa's flight crew

Chelsey Mutter

Visions of sugar plums may soon be dancing in your head, but for the big guy in red, it’s the busiest day of the year.

Santa Claus and all nine of his reindeer will be flying around the world delivering gifts to kids who made the nice list this year.

Castanet hit the streets to ask Vernon residents if they could name all of the hard-working flying reindeer that pull Santa's sleigh.

Most were unable to name all of them – but every person named the most famous reindeer of all: Rudolph.

How many can you name?

You can track Santa and his reindeer tonight as he makes his way around the world. Follow him on the Norad Santa Tracker, as it provides an official watch on the man in red and his reindeer flight crew.