Clydesdales champing at the bit to give North Okanagan sleigh rides

Chelsey Mutter

Horse Drawn Okanagan's Clydesdales are champing at the bit to give sleigh rides.

Adam Degenstein and wife Kelly MacIntosh are bringing the Christmas magic back this holiday season.

“We love sharing our horses with everyone,” says Degenstein.

Rides must be booked on ticketseller.ca and cost $23 for adults, $15 for children four to 12, while kids three and under are free. Rides are bookable from Dec 22 to 30, with the exception of Christmas Day.

There are typically five rides a night. Most days they start at 3:30 p.m. and the last ride is at 5:30 p.m.

Rides go every half hour and last about 20 minutes, with a 10-minute break for the horses in between.

Riders will be trotted across the 40-acre Spallumcheen farm before getting a chance to take photos with the true star of the show, the horses.

“They’re red Clydesdales, they weigh around 1,800 pounds each ... they stand about 17.2 hands at the shoulder,” says Degenstein. “A hand is four inches. We actually have a sign in our venue that you can see how many hands you are.”

He says he loves to share the horses with the public – and visitors love the horses back. People’s favourite part is often taking pictures with the animals.

Up to 14 people can be in a sleigh, and a busy night will see three sleighs out, while quieter nights have two running.

“We always have a spare team, so if a horse is looking a little tired or not really wanting to work that day, we just grab the spare team. We make it very fair for our horses and very fair for everyone involved.”

Degenstein says this year's balmy winter weather won’t stop the carriage rides from taking place.

The company has different carriages to take people on a ride, regardless of conditions.