White-coated ermine or winter weasel spotted along Kal Lake

Photo: Sylvia Voets

It may look like a little cutey, but don't go trying to feed or pet this wild animal spotted along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Don't attract any wild animal, for that matter – but the ermine or winter weasel can be a particularly nasty customer.

Sylvia Voets shared photos of this white-furred critter spotted along the shores of Kalamalka Lake this week and wondered: "Not sure what that is, cute though."

It could be seen popping out from rocks along the lake and standing up on its hind legs.

Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise says the ermine is a common species in the B.C. Interior.

"Their primary prey is mice, but they will go after voles and birds as well," says Wise.

We're seeing more this year "because there is no snow, and with their white coats they really stand out," he adds.

Also known as a stoat, the ermine can be found in northern parts of Europe, Asia, and North America.

Its coat changes to white in winter, giving it great camouflage in snowy conditions.

"They can be found just about anywhere there is mice," say Wise. "You will not have a mouse problem if they are around.

"These guys are pure carnivores."