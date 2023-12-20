Deep Creek Veterinary building gutted by early morning fire

Photo: Deep Creek Veterinary Services

It took six hours to knock down a fire at a North Okanagan vet clinic on Tuesday.

Deep Creek Veterinary’s detached surgery building was fully engulfed in flames when crews from the Ranchero/ Deep Creek Fire Department arrived.

Fire Chief Marvin Gros says the call came in about 3 a.m.

Gros says a high metal ceiling in the building made it harder for firefighters to access the rafters in order to suppress the fire in all the areas it had spread to.

“We had to open up and chase some of the fire in the walls,” he said.

Damage to equipment in the surgery building is likely extensive, he added.

“There were no animals in there, but they had all their equipment in there. So I'm not sure how much of it is retrievable.

“I'm not very familiar with veterinary equipment. I mean, there was a lot of heat and there was a lot of smoke damage, and then, of course, we put water on top of it.”

Firefighters were able to save a few things from the building.

Additional help was provided by the Enderby Fire Department.

“We did get out their laptops ... some of their medicine. I'm guessing it's probably about a 90% loss," says Gros.

The structure is still standing, although part of the roof collapsed near the centre of the building, where the fire started.

The main office and other buildings were undamaged by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the CSRD regional fire service.