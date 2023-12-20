Overturned car at Vernon roundabout due to impaired driving, say police

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

An overturned vehicle that closed an East Hill roundabout Tuesday night was due to impaired driving.

Vernon RCMP say they found a small Kia sedan overturned on a property adjacent to the 32nd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road intersection about 6 p.m.

“While interacting with the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that the woman’s ability to drive a motor vehicle was impacted by alcohol,” says Const. Chris Terleski.

The driver, a 52-year-old Vernon woman, registered a fail on a roadside screening device after providing a breath sample.

She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and her vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed it responded to the incident as well.

“One ambulance responded. Paramedics assessed a patient at the scene, but did not transport the patient to hospital,” an EHS spokesperson said.