Businesses reminded outdoor debris could invite fire - even fines

Photo: Joel Lamay Fire crews quickly extinguish dumpster fire in September 2023

Local business owners are being reminded of the dangers of leaving anything that can catch fire outside their properties this holiday season.

“Piles of garbage and recycling left outside ... can pose a serious fire hazard and safety risk,” says Deputy Fire Chief Brian Parsons.

The City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services are urging businesses to remain vigilant by keeping the exterior of their properties fire safe.

According to Parsons, “If a fire happens near or against a building, it could lead to significant property damage or risk to human life.” He suggests safety of the overall community can be improved by keeping outdoor spaces clear of debris and material and offers additional steps that can be taken by businesses.

Keep the perimeter of your building clear of garbage and combustibles. Do not allow garbage or combustible materials to accumulate.

If participating in the loose bag collection program, keep garbage and recycling inside until the day of collection and place for collection only at scheduled collection times.

If a bag is missed during collection, bring it back inside until the next designated collection day and time.

Tidy any materials that becomes scattered prior to collection.

The responsibility to make disposal arrangements for any oversized material falls on the owner, and if anything is left outside, it could be “considered illegal dumping.”

Parsons believes any effort can make a difference to reduce the risk of fire and help keep businesses and the community safe.