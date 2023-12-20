Arrest made in Vernon corner store robbery

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A suspect has been arrested and charged in an East Hill robbery in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP say Colton Bailey, 31, has been charged with one count of robbery and has been remanded into custody until a court appearance on Thursday.

The arrest follows a robbery Friday at Lakeview Store on 32nd Avenue.

Multiple police units swarmed the area after the incident, and an RCMP dog team was called in.

"Through the course of investigation, police were able to identify the suspect who, with the assistance of the Kamloops RCMP, was arrested on Dec. 18," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.