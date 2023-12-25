Massive downtown fire Vernon's biggest business story of 2023

Tracey Prediger

A devastating summer fire in downtown Vernon dealt a blow to multiple businesses and has left a scar on the city core that is still waiting for clean up.

The July 4 blaze took an entire day to fight and is Castanet's biggest business story of the year.

In the early morning hours that day, members of the Vernon Fire Department who were on their way back from a call, spotted another fire in a downtown alley.

It would go on to destroy a 100-year-old, multi-unit commercial building that stood on the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue and was home to a salon, fashion, shop, restaurant and more.

Gary Batula's family owns the building and he remembers his commute that morning.

“Driving into Vernon, looking at the mushroom cloud was pretty scary,” he recalls.

Kekuli Centre Apartments across 30th Street were evacuated as a precaution and several downtown streets were closed as crews from Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Vernon battled the blaze throughout the day.

Power in the area was turned off and the heavy smoke drifting across the city prompted an air quality advisory.

Heavy machinery had to be brought in to demolish walls so fire crews could get access to stubborn parts of the fire.

By the end of the day, the Costume House, which was run by Batula's mother for over 30 years was gone. Eunike Boutique, Jax and KIng Salon, Classy Canine Grooming, The Cauldron Metaphysical Shop, Vernon Centre Pawn and the Okanagan Eatery were also lost.

And the Animal Food Bank along with a single tenant with his dog were displaced.

It was a devastating loss to Vernon’s business community, leaving many people suddenly unemployed.

Although staff with Jax and King Salon were quickly welcomed at other salons, owner Paul Miller decided to move to California after the blaze. "While this sudden turn of events has been challenging for all of us at Jax & King Salon, we are grateful for your continued support and understanding during this time,” he said.

Fundraising pages were set up to help the small business owners cope with the loss and give them a chance to rebuild.

Abby Largerquist is a close friend responsible for setting up a GoFundMe campaign for Chelsea and Dustin White who owned the Okanagan Eatery.

“Opening during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, a young new family poured their heart and soul into opening up what has been known as the brunch spot of the Okanagan," said Lagerquist at the time.

Within hours of the fire, the Whites posted to their Instagram account, "Actually no words. Guess that's it."

Each tenant was responsible for additional insurance, and Batula says for some, that loss will never be fully covered. The fire may have destroyed the building, but the personal connections remain.

"I can't change it, I can't go back in time and fix it. We just have to move forward and know that maybe something good will come of it, fingers crossed," says Batula who is still digesting the half million dollar clean up cost.

Because the building was built in 1914, construction materials used then are now considered harmful and need to be contained and removed by specialized contractors which is adding to the cost and length of time Batula originally expected.

Although the fire is considered suspicious, RCMP are continuing their investigation and no charges have been laid.