OKIB members take province to court over realignment of Westside Road

Photo: OKIB Flooding at Whiteman's Creek and Westside Road last spring.

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band are battling the province over disputed ownership of a portion of Westside Road.

The court case is unfolding in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Reynold John Bonneau and Mildred Rose Bonneau claim the province "is in trespass and has breached its fiduciary duties as a result of its unlawful taking and usage of lands over which they have a right of possession."

The plaintiffs claim that Westside Road and Whiteman's Creek have been in trespass since 1964, when the road was realigned and the watercourse was altered.

They seek damages as well as an order for possession that enjoins – or prohibits – the province and public from using the realigned road.

The province, meanwhile, unsuccessfully sought dismissal of the claims and suggested there is no issue for trial.

Justice Palbinder Shergill awarded costs of the application to the plaintiffs, but left special costs to the discretion of the trial judge, as the matter continues.

The lands in question were originally allocated to the late Harry Parker. Following Parker's passing, various family members held rights over the property until the Bonneaus came into possession.

The province says the claims have no merit because the disputed areas are not included in the survey that defines the plaintiffs' certificate of possession.

The Bonneaus filed their notice of civil claim on March 18, 2022, and a 10-day trial began Dec. 11.

The OKIB council allotted the land to Parker in 1959, and in 1960, the province issued a notice of entitlement regarding the roadway.

Prior to 1964, Parker had an irrigation ditch that flowed to his property from Whiteman’s Creek. In 1964, Westside Road was relocated such that the irrigation ditch was destroyed and the original course of Whiteman's Creek was permanently altered, for which he was never compensated.

However, the road and creek were left out of a subsequent survey, and the province claims the plaintiffs have no possessory rights over the disputed lands.

Meanwhile, the OKIB has not asserted any possessory rights to the disputed property.

In 2001, the band separately filed a writ of summons claiming that since the late 1800s the province has "used, occupied, and taken some or all portions of Westside Road" within OKIB Reserve No. 1 "without legal authority and without compensation."

It sought a declaration that the lands underlying Westside Road are reserve lands for the exclusive use and benefit of the OKIB.

However, Shergill found no indication the OKIB action is still being actively pursued by the band.

"When determining the legal effect of dealings between aboriginal peoples and the Crown relating to reserve lands, the ... nature of aboriginal title requires courts to go beyond the usual restrictions imposed by common law," Shergill wrote.

Shergill said the "issues are complex and require a thorough investigation of the facts and the law, before any final determination can be made...

"I am satisfied that the plaintiffs have raised a genuine issue for trial in their claim that the province has breached its fiduciary duties ... by unlawfully taking reserve lands over which the plaintiffs held a possessory interest, failing to act in the best interests of the Indigenous persons that had an interest in those lands, and failing to have honest dealings with the plaintiffs."

The trial continues.