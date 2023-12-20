Vernon SUV crash snaps off power pole; live wires dangling on 27th Avenue

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A portion of 27th Avenue in Vernon is closed after a crash took a hydro pole out of the ground and left live wires hanging dangerously low.

The crash happened near the Okanagan Training Rink and left a Ford Escape SUV dangling over a low retaining wall.

Police and fire crews are on scene, and BC Hydro has been called in.

The single-vehicle crash was apparently caused by a medical incident.

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance, and four people inside homes adjacent to the power lines have been asked to stay indoors, said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink.