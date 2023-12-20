'Sons of Anarchy' star Kim Coates spotted in downtown Vernon

Photo: Peter Kaz

Keen-eyed Vernon shoppers may have spotted a film and TV celebrity on the street over the weekend.

Peter Kaz with the Downtown Vernon association says he ran into Kim Coates on 30th Avenue.

You may recognize Coates from his role as 'Tig' Trager in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

He also played Declan Gardiner in Bad Blood, and has had recurring roles in Prison Break, Cold Case, CSI and CSI: Miami.

On the big screen, he's acted in The Last Boy Scout (1991), Bad Boys (1995), King of Sorrow (2006), and Goon (2011).

Coates has also worked on Broadway, in A Streetcar Named Desire, and as Macbeth at the Stratford Festival.

Coates is said to visit the Okanagan often, where he has family.

"It was great seeing him shopping at our local downtown shops," says Kaz.

Coates was born in Saskatchewan and has both Canadian and U.S. citizenship.

He won a Canadian Screen Awards nod for Best Actor in a Continuing Leading Dramatic Role for his performance in Bad Blood.

He also has an honorary doctorate at the University of Saskatchewan.