Major renos to heritage Vernon watering hole continue with installation of new sign

Photo: Jon Manchester

Ongoing renovations at The Kal took another visible step forward Wednesday as a new, retro-styled sign went up on the corner of the downtown Vernon watering hole.

The Kalamalka Hotel was one of the first hotels built in Vernon, opening in 1892.

Major renos began in 2022 on the historic building at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street.

The past year has seen the addition of big roll-up windows along 30th Street, new siding, brick work and more as work continues on what will be a family restaurant beside the pub on the 30th Avenue side.

Earlier this year, project manager Mike Ullyot said the Kal's long history created some unique challenges.

"It's a very old building, and it's an extremely complex project because there's been many different renovations over the last 130 years," said Ullyot.

"You have to remember that at some point this building actually had caught fire and partially was lost and rebuilt. So there's a lot of history in this building that we have to work with."

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives says the Kal was the hub of social activity in Vernon after its opening.

It was built by the Land and Development Company for $19,000.

When new, it boasted a billiard room, bar and ladies parlour, tennis courts and vegetable garden.

The lounge had a large fireplace, and visitors could be found from around the world.