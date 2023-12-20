Highway speed reader signs cut down in the night in Falkland

Photo: Contributed

Falkland's community-purchased highway speed readers were recently cut down – and one of their biggest advocates doesn't get why.

Mervin Chruchill spearheaded the campaign to get the speed readers put up at either end of Falkland on Highway 97, coming in from Vernon and Kamloops.

The signs were cut down in the night by vandals.

Churchill says he woke up and both signs were down.

"They were both cut down and laying in the ditch," he says.

He's not sure why anyone would cut the signs down ... "It's not like they gave you a ticket."

He says the signs were "really working" at slowing down traffic.

Often, people wouldn't realize how fast they were going, but seeing the flashing numbers would make them realize they were doing 80 in a 50 zone, says Churchill.

The community raised $8,000 to get the signs.

Churchill says the Ministry of Transportation was "nice enough" to call AIM Road to put the signs back up. One sign has been put back up and is working, while the other was put back up but is not yet functional.

Churchill said AIM was going to come back to look at the second reader, to hopefully get it back up and running.

He says the signs are important to alert people they’re entering a 50 km/h zone when coming into town.