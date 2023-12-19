Vernon police close East Hill roundabout to traffic after crash

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A tow truck appeared to be getting ready to remove a damaged car from a roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 32nd Avenue on Tuesday evening.

An East Hill roundabout was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a crash.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and city bylaw officers could be seen attending to the incident at Pleasant Valley Road and 32nd Avenue at about 7 p.m.

A tow truck appeared to be getting ready to remove a damaged car from the roundabout.

There is no word on any injuries suffered as a result of the crash.