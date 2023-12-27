Coldest Night of the Year campaign back to raise funds for Vernon rent bank

Photo: CMHA Vernon

It may be a mild winter, but Vernon's 'Coldest Night of the Year' will be taking place on Feb. 24.

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District is hosting a walk for the event, which aims to raise $40,000 to go toward the North Okanagan Rent Bank. The rent bank helps individuals and families experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

“Many people are only a paycheque or two away from not being able to cover rent. An unexpected car repair, or a child’s lost winter jacket that needs to be replaced, could jeopardize someone’s ability to pay rent that month,” says Julie Payson, CMHA Vernon's executive director.

"Through the rent bank, low to moderate income renters can access assistance to pay rent or utilities due to an emergency that impacts their ability to pay.”

Participants in the Coldest Night of the Year will take part in a two or five-kilometre walk through downtown Vernon. It coincides with a national event in which tens of thousands of Canadians will take to the streets.

“By walking together in the chill of the night, CNOY participants experience what many people face during winter, while raising funds to support the work of CMHA in the North Okanagan,” says Payson.

Vernonites who raise over $150, or $75 for youth, will wear Coldest Night of the Year toques as they face the cold night.

To register a team or to donate, visit https://cnoy.org/location/vernon.

“There’s a lot of challenges and uncertainty in our community right now. Inflation has hit us all, and it’s incredible to see people still come together to ensure families and individuals can stay housed despite financial hurdles. By joining the Coldest Night of the Year, each step you take with us, tells our neighbours that they matter,” says Payson.

Learn more about CMHA Vernon’s programs and services here.