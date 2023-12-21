Wrapped books in Vernon little library spark Christmas cheer

Photo: Contributed

An anonymous Vernonite is spreading Christmas cheer to book lovers in the community.

Wrapped books have been placed in a little library on East Hill.

A Facebook post shows two wrapped books sitting in the free library, with notes about who might like them.

One says: “If you’re a tween or teen who loves fantasy, PICK ME.” The other says: “If you appreciate graphic novels that tackle big, real world issues, PICK ME.”

A woman who found the wrapped books says the act touched her.

“Someone took the time to wrap those books with notes. Our kids were very happy to receive a new ... loved graphic novel. In a community, these small gestures are true acts of Christmas.”

Vernon has many little libraries throughout the city, but this is the only report of wrapped gifts so far.

People wondering if more surprise books are out there will need to visit the libraries to check.