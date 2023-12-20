Salvation Army says food bank demand in Vernon 'constantly coming'

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon charities are experiencing greater than normal demand — and the Salvation Army is not immune to the crunch.

Neil Thompson with the Salvation Army says "demand is just constantly coming."

"We have a longer wait time right now. Unfortunately, the demand has just been hard to keep up on."

The organization has seen increased usage of its food hampers, which are provided to people by appointment. The next available appointment is Jan. 24.

Thompson describes the wait as a backlog the charity is hoping to catch up on in January.

He says the increased usage is from an influx of new families using the food bank combined with the busy Christmas season.

"It's been building for a number of months to this point, and we've been fighting off the delays as best we can. But we're seeing a lot of different people accessing [it]," said Thompson.

Those in need can still access food through the Sally Ann's daily basis food bank. It operates from Monday to Friday, and people can pick food from tables.

The surge in demand comes as the Salvation Army is still more than $250,000 shy of its $600,000 Christmas fundraising goal.

Thompson says the holiday campaign raises money to keep providing food bank services all year.