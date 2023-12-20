Visit to daughter studying at Okanagan College turns into Vernon restaurant purchase for immigrant family

Photo: RNIP

"Every time people come and eat here, they say thank you. …But I should be thanking them."

When Sukhvir Sran came from India to visit her daughter at Okanagan College, she couldn't have imagined starting a new life in the mountains.

Sran's visit turned into permanent residency, thanks to the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) program.

And her love of cooking and years of restaurant experience led to her becoming owner of Vernon's Namaste restaurant.

Sran had no plans to stay. She owned and managed a private polytechnic college and hostel in the Punjab region with her husband, and their young son was still in school.

"There was a time when my husband was talking about moving to Edmonton or Winnipeg to be with family, but I had to be honest. Vernon is the community that gave me permanent residency. As long as I'm alive, I will never move from this community. We're winding up our lives in India, and we want to invest in this community," she says.

"We're very happy here."

The move happened thanks to a chance meeting arranged by her daughter Taran, who waited tables at Namaste while studying business at Okanagan College.

"I don't want to go back to India after completing my studies," she told her mother.

Sukhvir found the RNIP program, and the rest is history.

Launched as a pilot in 2020, RNIP helps communities benefit from the immigration of skilled workers by creating a path to permanent residency.

Within a few months, Sukhvir became a permanent resident, and her family was reunited in Canada.

She began as manager at Namaste, and in September 2022, bought the restaurant.

"Cooking is my passion, right from the beginning when I was a child. I knew the recipes, and within a couple of days, I was comfortable with the paperwork. Because I was running it, I knew the numbers and knew how it was going," says Sukhvir. "I thought that we could grow this business and the community around it. If we maintain our quality, I know we will do good in this business.

"The community has supported me a lot. ...I say I have three or four families now. We started making families when we moved here, and now our families are all Canadian. I really love the people here."