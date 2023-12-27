Vernon company earns accreditation from National Home Watch Association

Photo: National Home Watch Association

A Vernon company has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.

Neighbourly Okanagan is operated by Jonathan Sobottka, Drayson Netzelwood, and Josiah Pulst.

Sobottka is a real estate appraiser with a background in new home construction and real estate sales.

From discussions with existing appraisal clients and other industry insiders who were looking for reliable home-watch services, Sobottka realized it could work in the Okanagan, as it's an increasingly desirable destination for vacation homes.

Home watch refers to visual inspection of a home or property, or "keeping an eye on things."

Partnering with Pulst and Netzelwood, the trio taped into an underserved need.

"With a strong tourism sector in the summer and cold winters that send away a large flock of snowbirds, the Okanagan Valley needs home-watch professionals to look after people's property while they are away," they say.

Pulst has several years experience in renovation and landscaping and spent most of his time working in the non-profit sector until recently transitioning to real estate appraisal.



Netzelwood experience is in real estate inspections and appraisals and landscape maintenance and design. He has also volunteered for several years with the RCMP.

With crime increasing, and neighbours less connected than in previous generations, Netzelwood feels there is a strong need for home-watch services.

Neighbourly Okanagan serves Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Cherryville, Spallumcheen, and Armstrong.

The National Home Watch Association was formed in 2009 and serves both the United States and Canada.