Enderby's Farrow Built Vernon chamber trades business of the year

Tracey Prediger

Creating video content for YouTube and Instagram is one more skill Duncan Farrow has become good at.

The young entrepreneur who owns Farrow Built, a shop and farm building company in Enderby, is also this year’s Trades Business of the Year as chosen by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Since getting his start in the construction and framing industry when he was 18 years old, Farrow knew he wanted to be his own boss.

In just six years he has grown his business, hired staff and created a loyal customer base and a number of followers.

For Farrow and his team, providing skilled craftsmanship is only part of what it takes to be successful in business these days. He says many of his clients have found him and examples of his work across his social media platforms.

“A lot of our clients are people who they’ve moved up from the Lower Mainland and bought their dream acreage and they want to build a building or two, somewhere to store their cars and trucks, RVs or whatever,” says Farrow.

While some clients come with concrete plans, the Farrow Built team is ready to jump in at any stage.

“We start right from design and we help get the permits and everything and then we usually take it right through whatever point they want.”

Some clients want to be part of the project, while others prefer to be completely hands off. Farrow tries to accommodate his clients wishes and always welcomes feedback.

“We really appreciate when we get feedback, whether it’s good or bad, because then we we can improve and get better, and we know what’s valuable to our clients.”

For Farrow Built, the lines of communication for past, present and future customers are always open.