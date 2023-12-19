Neuron packs up e-scooters and bikes for season, with 219,000 km ridden

Photo: Neuron Mobility

Even though the roads are clear and temperatures are mild enough to ride scooters and e-bikes around Vernon, Neuron Mobility has put its toys away for the winter.

The company wrapped up seasonal operations Monday and boasts 219,000 kilometres travelled on its rental fleet since March.

“We are delighted by the continued strong uptake of rental e-scooters and e-bikes in Vernon,” says national general manager Ankush Karwal.

“They have become an important part of the local transport network and are making a positive impact on a diverse demographic of users,” he adds.

In the most recent survey of its ridership, Neuron points to Vernon’s 47% female ridership as being higher than the national average.

The company attributes significant advancements in e-scooter design and regulation with transforming e-scooters from being regarded as niche 'boys' toys' into a mainstream transport option.

The company claims that across Canada, more young women than men between the ages of 16 and 34 are now choosing to ride e-scooters.

People with disabilities or mobility impairments also report taking trips that wouldn’t have been possible without the e-scooters.

Karwal says many riders are using e-scooters to replace short car trips and the majority of trips also include a stop to buy something – which,he touts, is helping to boost the local economy.

Neuron’s data shows each e-scooter contributes almost $13,000 in spending to the local economy by the shoppers who ride them.