Vernon Fire Rescue offers holiday safety advice

Photo: Pexels

Don't let safety take a holiday this season.

That's the message from Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

The addition of festive holiday decor can add an element of danger — even if you don't have a wood-burning fireplace.

VFRS offers these holiday decoration fire safety tips:

If using a real tree, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, and add water to the tree stand daily.

Make sure the tree is at least one metre away from all heat sources (fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights).

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. Double check your lights.

Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer instructions for the maximum number of strands to connect.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged.

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

When it comes to winter heat, here are some more tips: