Vernon  

Vernon Fire Rescue offers holiday safety advice

Keep it safe this Christmas

Don't let safety take a holiday this season.

That's the message from Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

The addition of festive holiday decor can add an element of danger — even if you don't have a wood-burning fireplace.

VFRS offers these holiday decoration fire safety tips:

  • If using a real tree, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, and add water to the tree stand daily.
  • Make sure the tree is at least one metre away from all heat sources (fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights).
  • Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
  • Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. Double check your lights.
  • Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer instructions for the maximum number of strands to connect.
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
  • Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
  • Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged.
  • Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

When it comes to winter heat, here are some more tips:

  • Keep anything that can burn at least one metre away from heating equipment (furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater)
  • Have a one metre 'kid-free zone' around open fires and space heaters.
  • Never use your oven to heat your home.
  • Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
  • Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.
  • Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.
  • Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
  • Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

