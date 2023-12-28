Fired Vernon lab tech's mandate lawsuit Vernon's top court story of 2023

A lab tech who lost her job at Vernon Jubilee Hospital hopes to have her class-action lawsuit against provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry certified within a few months.

"It's kind of a waiting game," says Terri Perepolkin, who was one of hundreds of B.C. healthcare workers to lose their jobs for refusing the provincial vaccine mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her David and Goliath battle is Castanet's court story of the year in Vernon.

Perepolkin and Jedediah Ferguson founded a charitable society to launch the lawsuit with notice of civil claim filed Oct.13 in BC Supreme Court in Victoria.

The United Health Care Workers of BC has grown to 170 members since then, "and we're working on getting more members and financial support for the suit," says Perepolkin.

B.C. is the last province remaining with a vax mandate for its healthcare workers.

Bill C19 maintains that health-care workers must have a minimum of two immunization shots.

"Dr. Henry is still requiring the first two COVID shots to work in health care in B.C. – even though she has admitted that all workers who have the first two shots no longer have any protection from them," Perepolkin claims.

Perepolkin was employed by Interior Health at VJH, where she had worked since 2004 – and she hopes to go back to her work should the lawsuit succeed or B.C. drop the mandate.

But she doesn't expect she'll be quite as welcome as she once was, and says casual work would be most likely.

Perepolkin was placed on leave without pay on Oct. 26, 2021, and was terminated Nov. 18 that year.

She hasn't worked since, and she and her husband sold their home to afford life on a single paycheque while she home schools their children.

The lawsuit claims the mandate breached contractual employment agreements and that those fired are "directly affected by the misfeasance of the provincial officer of health in issuing the order and have been subjected to foreseeable ensuing harm as a result of such conduct."

The suit seeks aggravated and punitive damages, including general damages for inducement of breach of contract, misfeasance in public office, and an order certifying the class proceeding.

Previous attempts to sue the province and Henry have failed, and the province's public health defended vaccination as "safe, very effective, and the single most important preventive measure health professionals, visitors to hospitals, providers of care or services in hospital or community settings ... can take to protect patients, residents and clients, and the health and personal care workforce, from infection, severe illness and possible death from COVID-19."

A Freedom of Information request revealed 895 were let go in 2021 for non-compliance with the vaccine mandate, and another 80 in 2022.

"Nine hundred and seventy-five is not insignificant," said Perepolkin, countering Interior Health comment that the firings did not have a significant impact on staffing.

She's not alone in seeking redress for COVID mandates – public service union workers have also launched a class-action lawsuit under the Employees for Freedom Society, as have pilots and postal workers.

"It's encouraging," says Perepolkin.

"I've been working hard the past two years to get this organized."