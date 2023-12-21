Food on kids' wish list - Okanagan charity paints bleak picture of need this holiday season

Photo: Facebook/All Are Family Outreach

"We don't need gifts, but a Christmas dinner would be so wonderful."

That’s just one of the wishes executive director of All Are Family Outreach Clary Lausnes received this year.

Other requests include “a good meal,” “gift cards for food,” snack foods and fresh produce.

Lausnes paints a bleak picture of the state of Okanagan families heading into the Christmas weekend.

She says people who used to sponsor families through the charity are now turning to it for help.

This is the first time in her 47 years working with charities that children are asking for food and clothing on their Christmas wish lists.

Lausnes says the number of kids per family is increasing as well.

Recently, she was asked to help two families with 13 kids between them, where last year the average family seeking help had two children.

She has about nine families waiting for help, and two more just reached out to her Tuesday morning.

Families needing help aren’t what people might expect – Lausnes says many have jobs and are middle class.

"We're getting (families) from all walks of life. We've got business owners coming in for help."

The organization is still accepting sponsorships and donations. More information about how to donate can be found on its Facebook page.

“We're open till the 24th because we are determined to cover as many people as we can," said Lausnes.

The organization helps families throughout the Okanagan, from Kelowna to Armstrong.