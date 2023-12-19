Lumby thief drives off with trailers loaded with snowmobile, ATV

Photo: Vernon RCMP

North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a snowmobile and ATV stolen from a business in Lumby.

Two trailers were also taken in the theft, which happened Nov. 25.

About 7:30 a.m. that day, a man driving a white pickup entered a locked compound at a business on Dyffryn Road in Lumby and hooked up and drove off with the trailers and outdoors equipment.

The suspect vehicle was caught on security camera and police are sharing the image in hopes it can be tracked down.

The snowmobile is a black, 2021 Ski-Doo Summit 850 X Expert with BC licence plate 8C8904.

The ATV is a black, 2020 CanAm Outlander Max 650 with BC licence plate 3D8823.

One trailer is black 2019 Marlon utility trailer, and the other a black 2002 U-built trailer.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or stolen property is asked to contact Const. Art Forsyth at 250-547-2151 and quote file 2023-7474.