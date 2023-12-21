More than $10,000 boost for Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in need

Photo: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

A Vernon organization that builds beds for kids has received a big boost to make sure "no child sleeps on the floor in our town."

That's the slogan of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Vernon director Leo Campeau received donations from Vernon Alliance Church and RONA that will help the organization build more beds.

Kelly Johnson, director of operations for Vernon Alliance Church presented a cheque for $8,000, while Clint Dickinson and Chris Breault from RONA added another $2,132.

The volunteer organization has delivered 142 beds to families in Vernon, complete with mattresses and bedding, since its inception.

Another 22 have gone to Kelowna families even though there is no operating chapter in that city.

"In Canada, approximately two per cent of families – children ages three to 17 – sleep on the floor. They don't have beds of their own," Campeau said previously.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace started making beds locally in 2021.

The organization has more than 230 Chapters in the U.S.

In the North Okanagan, it estimates as many as 350 children need beds.

Photo: Wayne Emde