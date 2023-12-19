Missing nephew last seen in Vernon, says desperate family

Photo: Facebook/Sherry Romero

A family is seeking help to find a missing man last seen in Vernon.

Sherry Romero has posted to Facebook multiple times asking for people to share posts about her missing nephew, Brock Thomas-Charles.

“Thank you everybody for sharing the posts,” Romero posted Tuesday morning. “The more it's out there, the more people will see his face and hopefully trigger seeing him somewhere.”

According to Romero, her nephew was last heard from on Thursday Dec. 14.

She was told he was seen the following night at the Vernon casino.

Thomas-Charles is believed to be without his car, with his phone either dead or turned off.

Romero’s Facebook posts show a family desperate to have their loved one back.

“Good morning... was a terrible night for any sleep. I can only imagine what my sis Sandra is going thru... they say an auntie is next best thing to a mama, well Brock Thomas-Charles, auntie Crystal and I, along with all your other aunties, are next best things.”

“WHERE ARE YOU???? We love you and are worried sick about you. Please call somebody, anybody, just let us know you are OK.”

A missing persons report has been filed.

The family is asking for people throughout the Thompson-Okanagan to report any sightings of Thomas-Charles to call the RCMP and quote file #23-21857.

It's believed Thomas-Charles could be anywhere between Kamloops, the Okanagan Indian Band reserve, Westbank First Nation, or Chase.