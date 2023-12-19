Missing man last seen in Vernon found deceased, say RCMP

Photo: Facebook/Sherry Romero

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm a missing North Okanagan man is deceased.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says no criminality is suspected in the death of Brock Thomas-Charles.

No details were given on the circumstances of his passing.

"No criminality is suspected, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death," said Terleski.

Thomas-Charles' family has been posting frequently on social media asking for help locating him.

It's not known where Thomas-Charles was found.

RCMP said they have no additional information to release at this time.

ORIGINAL: 10:46 a.m.

A family is seeking help to find a missing man last seen in Vernon.

Sherry Romero has posted to Facebook multiple times asking for people to share posts about her missing nephew, Brock Thomas-Charles.

“Thank you everybody for sharing the posts,” Romero posted Tuesday morning. “The more it's out there, the more people will see his face and hopefully trigger seeing him somewhere.”

According to Romero, her nephew was last heard from on Thursday Dec. 14.

She was told he was seen the following night at the Vernon casino.

Thomas-Charles is believed to be without his car, with his phone either dead or turned off.

Romero’s Facebook posts show a family desperate to have their loved one back.

“Good morning... was a terrible night for any sleep. I can only imagine what my sis Sandra is going thru... they say an auntie is next best thing to a mama, well Brock Thomas-Charles, auntie Crystal and I, along with all your other aunties, are next best things.”

“WHERE ARE YOU???? We love you and are worried sick about you. Please call somebody, anybody, just let us know you are OK.”

A missing persons report has been filed.

The family is asking for people throughout the Thompson-Okanagan to report any sightings of Thomas-Charles to call the RCMP and quote file #23-21857.

It's believed Thomas-Charles could be anywhere between Kamloops, the Okanagan Indian Band reserve, Westbank First Nation, or Chase.